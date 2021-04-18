Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 4,806 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

AFIN stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.