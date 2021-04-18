Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 900 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for about 1.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.31% of American Equity Investment Life worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $7,795,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

