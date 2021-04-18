Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $420,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Wedbush downgraded Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

