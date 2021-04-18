Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

