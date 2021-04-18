Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

