Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up about 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $33,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in VMware by 69.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in VMware by 13.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 76.9% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,793 shares of company stock worth $18,018,792. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

Shares of VMW opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.78 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

