Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases 21,630 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marriott International worth $37,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,097.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 167,186 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.