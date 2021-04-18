Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

