Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

