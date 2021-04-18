Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $66.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

