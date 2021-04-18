GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Sell Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

GSK opened at GBX 1,346.40 ($17.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £67.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,272.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,345.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.11%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders have acquired 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

