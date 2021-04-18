Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 590.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of ACES opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

