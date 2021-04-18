Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $207.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.61. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

