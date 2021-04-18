Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $338,000 in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,023,000.

Shares of FLCA stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

