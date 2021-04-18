Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,585 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 206.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $67.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

