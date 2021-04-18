Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21.

