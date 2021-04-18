GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GNNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.00.

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.41. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.69.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

