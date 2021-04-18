Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.35 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

