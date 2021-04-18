Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLNG. B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

