Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $8,761,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.