GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,975 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 21.95% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,207. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $140.50.

