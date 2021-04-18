GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Sysco by 201.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after buying an additional 411,021 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 20.3% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

