GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD traded down $16.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $718.86. 499,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,894. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $222,473,174. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.