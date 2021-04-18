GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,937. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

