GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,241. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.