Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $53,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $115.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.