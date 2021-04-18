Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $53,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,480,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $115.36 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

