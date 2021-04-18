Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $19.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 576,513 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

