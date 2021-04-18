Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of research firms have commented on GRAY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth $67,131,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,992. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

