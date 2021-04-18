GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Short Interest Update

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $110,317.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $334,632 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 91,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRNV stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

