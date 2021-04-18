Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

ASR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $92.57 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.