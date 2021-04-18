Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) versus HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Head to Head Comparison

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

17.8% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HDFC Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $19.07 billion 6.88 $3.45 billion $1.98 36.27 Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.12 billion 0.50 $490.76 million $4.74 1.55

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia. Grupo Financiero Galicia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HDFC Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 2 0 0 1.67

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 19.69% 15.48% 1.84% Grupo Financiero Galicia 15.60% 20.17% 3.36%

Volatility and Risk

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities. It also provides personal, home, car, two wheeler, three wheeler, business, educational, gold, rural, and term loans; loans against properties, assets, and securities; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, term and professional loans, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, loan syndication, and merchant and cash management services; and insurance and investment products. Further, it provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, documents collection, Internet and wholesale banking, mobile banking, real time gross settlement, channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. As of March 31, 2020, it had 5,416 branches and 13,640 automated teller machines in 2,803 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services. Its investments products and services cover fixed term, bonds and shares, FIMA funds, primary tenders, and buying and selling foreign currency; and insurance products and services cover car, home, mobile, bicycle, lifetime, protected bag, integral protection, and future fund. The company's insurance products cover options for employees, company's assets, agricultural activity, and contractual guarantees. As of December 31, 2019, it had 326 full service banking branches; 1,034 ATMs; and 1,020 self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.