G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

