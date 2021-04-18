G&S Capital LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

