G&S Capital LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

