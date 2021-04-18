G&S Capital LLC Purchases 971 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

