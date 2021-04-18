G&S Capital LLC Sells 688 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.77 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

