GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 485,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,951,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GGTTF stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. GTEC has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

GTEC Company Profile

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

