Guardian Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 282,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.