Gulden One Day Volume Reaches $2.06 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 91.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 169.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00474634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 541,424,367 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

