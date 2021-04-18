Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Financial Analysis

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 2 8 10 0 2.40

Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $23.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, indicating that its stock price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24% Ovintiv -89.63% 1.56% 0.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.07 Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.91 $234.00 million $3.29 7.16

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

