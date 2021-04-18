Hacken Token (HAI) Achieves Market Cap of $61.49 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00278012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00028589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.04 or 0.00724445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,766.48 or 1.00049934 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.00850440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,325,004 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

