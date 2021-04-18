Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Square were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $6.98 on Friday, hitting $256.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,549,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.51, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,942,536 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

