Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

