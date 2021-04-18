Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $460,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. 3,001,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

