Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $56.66. 22,752,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

