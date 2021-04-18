Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 9,835 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,283,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,720,000 after buying an additional 380,475 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,226,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.06. 1,717,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

