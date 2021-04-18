Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $48,618,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 66,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

