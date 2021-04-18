Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $20.26 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

