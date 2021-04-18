HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Truist Securities

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.28.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average of $162.70. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.